PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.50-4.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.63. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.05-3.09 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.08 billion.PerkinElmer also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 4.50-4.60 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:PKI traded down $1.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $98.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,113,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,400. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $97.68 and a 200-day moving average of $89.65. PerkinElmer has a 12 month low of $78.35 and a 12 month high of $103.00.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The medical research company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $805.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.14 million. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is 7.76%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reiterated an average rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. TD Securities boosted their price target on PerkinElmer from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Evercore ISI upgraded PerkinElmer from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Citigroup started coverage on PerkinElmer in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a neutral rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on PerkinElmer from $101.00 to $92.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. PerkinElmer currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $84.79.

In related news, Director Pascale Witz sold 1,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.67, for a total transaction of $94,568.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,446 shares in the company, valued at $221,778.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew Okun sold 11,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.12, for a total transaction of $1,127,934.08. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio