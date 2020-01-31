Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 369,500 shares, a growth of 11.2% from the December 31st total of 332,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 199,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

PBT opened at $3.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.52 million, a PE ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.43. Permian Basin Royalty Trust has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $8.50.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. Permian Basin Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 4,836.26% and a net margin of 95.55%. The firm had revenue of $6.07 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.0431 per share. This is an increase from Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.57%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 23.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 14,699 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 58.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,086 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 24,250 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 15.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,244 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 5,495 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust during the third quarter worth about $35,000. 9.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Permian Basin Royalty Trust

Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company owns a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties comprising Dune, Judkins, McKnight, Tubb, University-Waddell, and Waddell fields located in Crane County, Texas.

