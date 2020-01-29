Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.02 Per Share

Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.021 per share on Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This is a boost from Permianville Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

Permianville Royalty Trust has a payout ratio of 440.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

Permianville Royalty Trust stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.02. 6,423 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,596. Permianville Royalty Trust has a one year low of $1.34 and a one year high of $3.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.21.

Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. Permianville Royalty Trust had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The business had revenue of $11.99 million during the quarter.

About Permianville Royalty Trust

Permianville Royalty Trust operates a statutory trust. It owns a net profits interest representing the right to receive 80% of the net profits from the sale of oil and natural gas production from properties located in the states of Texas, Louisiana, and New Mexico. The company was formerly known as Enduro Royalty Trust and changed its name to Permianville Royalty Trust in September 2018.

Read More: Portfolio Manager