Peter Wolton Purchases 913 Shares of CC Japan Income and Growth Trust PLC (LON:CCJI) Stock

CC Japan Income and Growth Trust PLC (LON:CCJI) insider Peter Wolton purchased 913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 150 ($1.97) per share, for a total transaction of £1,369.50 ($1,801.50).

Shares of CCJI opened at GBX 152.25 ($2.00) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 153.15 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 152.28. CC Japan Income and Growth Trust PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 1.37 ($0.02) and a 52 week high of GBX 159.46 ($2.10).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be given a GBX 3.10 ($0.04) dividend. This is a boost from CC Japan Income and Growth Trust’s previous dividend of $1.40. This represents a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th.

About CC Japan Income and Growth Trust

CC Japan Income & Growth Trust plc is a closed-ended investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with dividend income combined with capital growth, mainly through investment in equities listed or quoted in Japan. The Company may also invest in exchange traded funds in order to gain exposure to such equities.

Featured Article: Support Level