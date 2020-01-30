Petmed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Petmed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised Petmed Express from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Petmed Express from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Sidoti reissued a buy rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Petmed Express in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Petmed Express from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.50.

NASDAQ PETS opened at $25.13 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.35. Petmed Express has a 52-week low of $15.00 and a 52-week high of $27.80. The stock has a market cap of $488.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.62.

Petmed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. Petmed Express had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $59.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Petmed Express’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Petmed Express by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian grew its stake in shares of Petmed Express by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 33,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Petmed Express by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Petmed Express by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 114,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Petmed Express by 3,992.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. 90.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Petmed Express

PetMed Express, Inc and its subsidiaries, doing business as 1-800-PetMeds, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. It markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, and other health products for dogs and cats directly to the consumers. The company offers non-prescription medications and supplies, including flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, such as heartworm preventative, flea and tick preventative, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes, pain, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

