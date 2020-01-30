Petrofac (LON:PFC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $336.30

Petrofac Limited (LON:PFC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 336.30 ($4.42) and last traded at GBX 337.40 ($4.44), with a volume of 57262 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 344.40 ($4.53).

A number of brokerages recently commented on PFC. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Petrofac from GBX 508 ($6.68) to GBX 483 ($6.35) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Petrofac to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from GBX 600 ($7.89) to GBX 500 ($6.58) in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Petrofac in a report on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Petrofac from GBX 450 ($5.92) to GBX 410 ($5.39) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Petrofac to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from GBX 500 ($6.58) to GBX 480 ($6.31) in a report on Monday, October 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Petrofac currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 510.08 ($6.71).

The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 380.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 398.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.61.

In other Petrofac news, insider George J. Pierson purchased 1,270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 394 ($5.18) per share, for a total transaction of £5,003.80 ($6,582.22).

About Petrofac (LON:PFC)

Petrofac Limited, an oilfield service company, provides facilities solutions to the oil and gas production and processing industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction, Engineering & Production Services, and Integrated Energy Services. The Engineering & Construction segment provides engineering, procurement, and construction project execution services to the onshore oil and gas industry.

