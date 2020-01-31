Petropavlovsk (LON:POG) Hits New 12-Month High at $19.06

Petropavlovsk PLC (LON:POG) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 19.06 ($0.25) and last traded at GBX 18.12 ($0.24), with a volume of 381921 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 18.08 ($0.24).

A number of research firms have recently commented on POG. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 16 ($0.21) target price on shares of Petropavlovsk in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 16 ($0.21) price target on shares of Petropavlovsk in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 16 ($0.21) price target on shares of Petropavlovsk in a research report on Monday, October 21st.

The company has a market capitalization of $612.39 million and a P/E ratio of 7.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 13.42 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 10.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.05, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

In related news, insider Pavel Maslovskiy purchased 17,400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 13 ($0.17) per share, for a total transaction of £2,262,000 ($2,975,532.75).

About Petropavlovsk (LON:POG)

Petropavlovsk PLC operates as a gold exploration, development, and mining company in the Russian Far East. The company's principal mining assets include Pioneer, Albyn, Pokrovskiy, and Malomir located in the Amur region. It also produces silver deposits. In addition, the company provides management, finance, construction, project and engineering, research, repair and maintenance, transportation services; produces explosive materials; and operates educational institutes.

