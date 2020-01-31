Petroteq Energy (CVE:PQE) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.12

Petroteq Energy Inc (CVE:PQE)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12, with a volume of 62000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.15. The company has a market cap of $25.73 million and a PE ratio of -0.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.23.

Petroteq Energy (CVE:PQE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Petroteq Energy Inc will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Petroteq Energy Company Profile (CVE:PQE)

Petroteq Energy Inc engages in the oil extraction and processing operations. The company is involved in the tar sands mining and oil processing activities using a closed-loop solvent based extraction system that recovers bitumen from surface mining. It holds a 100% working interest in 2,541.73 acre oil sands leases covering oil sands in the Asphalt Ridge area in Utah.

