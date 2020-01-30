Petroteq Energy (OTCMKTS:PQEFF) Trading Down 6.8%

Petroteq Energy Inc (OTCMKTS:PQEFF) shares dropped 6.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.10 and last traded at $0.10, approximately 192,142 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 200,605 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.11.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.13 and its 200 day moving average is $0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Petroteq Energy (OTCMKTS:PQEFF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

About Petroteq Energy (OTCMKTS:PQEFF)

Petroteq Energy Inc engages in the oil extraction and processing operations. The company is involved in the tar sands mining and oil processing activities using a closed-loop solvent based extraction system that recovers bitumen from surface mining. It holds a 100% working interest in 2,541.73 acre oil sands leases covering oil sands in the Asphalt Ridge area in Utah.

