Petrus Resources (TSE:PRQ) Given New C$0.35 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Petrus Resources (TSE:PRQ) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$0.40 to C$0.35 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PRQ. CIBC lowered their price target on Petrus Resources from C$0.50 to C$0.25 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Stifel Firstegy reissued a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Petrus Resources in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$0.35 price target on Petrus Resources and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.24. Petrus Resources has a 12 month low of C$0.16 and a 12 month high of C$0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.61, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.09.

Petrus Resources (TSE:PRQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported C($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$12.52 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Petrus Resources will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Petrus Resources

Petrus Resources Ltd., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and exploitation of oil and gas development assets in western Canada. It primarily explores for natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil. The company holds 55% working interest in Ferrier/Strachan Area, which include 31,767 net acres of undeveloped land and 13,216 net acres of developed land located in west central Alberta near the town of Rocky Mountain House, Alberta.

Read More: Dividend Achievers