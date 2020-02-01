Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) Given New C$3.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) had its target price lowered by National Bank Financial from C$4.00 to C$3.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC dropped their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$6.00 to C$4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Tudor Pickering & Holt restated a hold rating on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$5.25 to C$5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$6.00 to C$4.00 in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Tudor Pickering restated a hold rating on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Peyto Exploration & Development currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$4.75.

Shares of TSE:PEY traded down C$0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting C$2.89. 1,611,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,330,419. The company has a market cap of $476.49 million and a PE ratio of 3.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$3.50 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.32. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 52-week low of C$2.57 and a 52-week high of C$8.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.45, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$104.50 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Peyto Exploration & Development will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Kathy Turgeon sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.59, for a total value of C$53,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$307,339.90.

About Peyto Exploration & Development

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp., an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin, Alberta. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 803 million barrels of oil equivalent.

