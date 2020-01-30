Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. They currently have a $37.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 1.54% from the company’s previous close.

PFE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $41.30 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.72.

NYSE:PFE opened at $37.58 on Tuesday. Pfizer has a 1 year low of $33.97 and a 1 year high of $44.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.34 and a 200-day moving average of $37.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.65.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.02). Pfizer had a net margin of 30.57% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The firm had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Pfizer will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PFE. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 362.7% during the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.19% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

