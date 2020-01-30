Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) Rating Increased to Equal Weight at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $23.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Phibro Animal Health from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Phibro Animal Health from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.60.

Shares of Phibro Animal Health stock traded down $0.69 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.31. 58,430 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,171. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.99 and its 200 day moving average is $24.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.06, a P/E/G ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 3.21. Phibro Animal Health has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $36.98.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $190.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.22 million. Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Phibro Animal Health will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 2.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,256,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,673,000 after acquiring an additional 63,315 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 653,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Phibro Animal Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $17,796,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 82.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 337,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,143,000 after purchasing an additional 152,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 85.1% in the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 295,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,296,000 after purchasing an additional 135,690 shares in the last quarter. 50.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phibro Animal Health Company Profile

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as a diversified animal health and mineral nutrition company primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.

