Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.15-1.22 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $812-828 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $838.36 million.Phibro Animal Health also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.15-1.22 EPS.

Phibro Animal Health stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $23.74. 189,311 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,484. The firm has a market capitalization of $959.55 million, a PE ratio of 23.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 0.83. Phibro Animal Health has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $36.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 3.21.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $190.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.22 million. Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Phibro Animal Health will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

PAHC has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Phibro Animal Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday. Barclays raised Phibro Animal Health from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Phibro Animal Health from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.60.

Phibro Animal Health Company Profile

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as a diversified animal health and mineral nutrition company primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.

See Also: What are municipal bonds?