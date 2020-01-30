Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Short Interest Update

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,620,000 shares, an increase of 24.3% from the December 31st total of 10,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,590,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

PM stock traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $83.96. 4,418,281 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,849,357. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.86. Philip Morris International has a 12 month low of $69.27 and a 12 month high of $92.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.76%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 205.2% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 73.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Citigroup lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.17.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

