Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) released its earnings results on Friday. The oil and gas company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 4.17%. The firm had revenue of $29.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.87 EPS.

Shares of PSX stock traded down $5.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $91.37. 6,394,566 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,792,133. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $106.88 and a 200 day moving average of $106.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $80.24 and a 52-week high of $119.92. The company has a market cap of $40.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.09.

In other news, VP Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu sold 464 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total transaction of $55,461.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on PSX. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Bank of America lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $135.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.17.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

