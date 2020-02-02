Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Stock Price Down 5.2%

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) shares fell 5.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $90.21 and last traded at $91.37, 6,443,631 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 131% from the average session volume of 2,792,133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.41.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PSX. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $135.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Bank of America cut shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.17.

The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $106.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.47. The firm has a market cap of $40.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.09.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.01. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 4.17%. The business had revenue of $29.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu sold 464 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total transaction of $55,461.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PSX. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,727,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,327,285,000 after buying an additional 1,064,558 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 5,197.7% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 764,938 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $85,222,000 after buying an additional 750,499 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,594,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $20,891,000. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 603,873 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $67,278,000 after buying an additional 199,549 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Company Profile (NYSE:PSX)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

