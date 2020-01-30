Phillips 66 Partners (PSXP) to Release Earnings on Friday

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, January 31st. Analysts expect Phillips 66 Partners to post earnings of $0.99 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE PSXP opened at $58.87 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Phillips 66 Partners has a 1-year low of $47.34 and a 1-year high of $65.22. The company has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.875 per share. This is an increase from Phillips 66 Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.95%. Phillips 66 Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 86.50%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PSXP. Barclays set a $58.00 price target on Phillips 66 Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Phillips 66 Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Phillips 66 Partners from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Phillips 66 Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Phillips 66 Partners from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.56.

In other Phillips 66 Partners news, Director Mark Haney acquired 1,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $62.17 per share, for a total transaction of $101,958.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 30,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,926,648.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

About Phillips 66 Partners

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires crude oil, refined petroleum products, and natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines, terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. The company operates pipeline assets in Lake Charles, Sweeny, Wood River, Borger/Ponca City, Billings, and Borger; terminal, rail rack, and storage assets in Louisiana, Texas, New Mexico, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, New Jersey, Washington, Wyoming, and Montana; marine assets in Lake Charles, Bayway, and Wood River; and NGL assets in Texas and Louisiana.

