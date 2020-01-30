Phillips 66 (PSX) to Release Earnings on Friday

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, January 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.34 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PSX opened at $95.80 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $80.24 and a 1-year high of $119.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $107.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.53.

In other news, VP Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu sold 464 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total transaction of $55,461.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. Cowen increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.17.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection