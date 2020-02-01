Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) dropped 5.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $13.50 and last traded at $13.55, approximately 543,005 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 668,584 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.36.

PLAB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Photronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. TheStreet upgraded Photronics from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Northland Securities set a $15.00 price target on Photronics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Photronics in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Photronics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $886.39 million, a PE ratio of 27.78 and a beta of 0.54.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.15. The company had revenue of $156.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.37 million. Photronics had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 5.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Photronics, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Peter S. Kirlin sold 18,107 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.92, for a total value of $288,263.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,053 shares in the company, valued at $4,840,523.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter S. Kirlin sold 23,124 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.95, for a total value of $345,703.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 370,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,545,642.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,563 shares of company stock valued at $1,969,811 over the last quarter. 3.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLAB. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Photronics by 1.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,142,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,170,000 after acquiring an additional 107,904 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Photronics by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,476,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,710,000 after acquiring an additional 20,529 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Photronics by 31.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 119,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 28,811 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Photronics by 1,649.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 396,443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,252,000 after acquiring an additional 373,780 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Photronics in the second quarter worth approximately $163,000. Institutional investors own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

About Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB)

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells photomasks in Taiwan, Korea, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers photomasks, which are high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits for use in the manufacture of semiconductors and flat panel displays (FPDs), as well as that are used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and flat panel display substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, FPDs, and other types of electrical and optical components.

Recommended Story: What is a stock split?

