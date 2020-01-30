Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) COO Sells $2,025,798.16 in Stock

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) COO Evan Roberts sold 69,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.17, for a total transaction of $2,025,798.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 632,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,445,445.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

PHR opened at $31.15 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a current ratio of 4.01. Phreesia has a 12-month low of $22.05 and a 12-month high of $31.38.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $32.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.48 million. The firm’s revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Phreesia will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PHR. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Phreesia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Phreesia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, December 14th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Phreesia by 3,667.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 73,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 71,267 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Phreesia in the fourth quarter valued at $1,982,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Phreesia in the fourth quarter valued at $11,881,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Phreesia in the fourth quarter valued at $3,225,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Phreesia in the third quarter valued at $161,000. 51.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phreesia Company Profile

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company's Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process and an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

