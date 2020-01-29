Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Short Interest Down 44.3% in January

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,270,000 shares, a decrease of 44.3% from the December 31st total of 2,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 278,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days. Currently, 6.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other Phreesia news, Director Scott Perricelli sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.48, for a total value of $48,960,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Polaris Venture Management Co. sold 357,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.48, for a total value of $8,742,322.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Phreesia during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,435,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Phreesia during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,955,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Phreesia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,881,000. Tamarack Advisers LP acquired a new position in Phreesia during the 3rd quarter worth $4,848,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in Phreesia during the 3rd quarter worth $3,827,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.29% of the company’s stock.

Phreesia stock traded down $0.73 on Monday, reaching $29.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 547,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,166. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a current ratio of 4.01. Phreesia has a twelve month low of $22.05 and a twelve month high of $31.00.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $32.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.48 million. The business’s revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Phreesia will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PHR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Phreesia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, December 14th. ValuEngine lowered Phreesia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Phreesia in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on Phreesia in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Phreesia in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.25.

Phreesia Company Profile

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company's Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process and an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

