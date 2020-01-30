Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) Cut to Hold at ValuEngine

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

PHUN stock traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $0.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 393,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,093. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.46. Phunware has a 12-month low of $0.80 and a 12-month high of $330.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20.

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.64 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Phunware during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Phunware during the second quarter valued at $43,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management purchased a new position in Phunware during the third quarter valued at $41,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Phunware by 649.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 43,264 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Phunware by 1,049.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 58,686 shares during the period. 21.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Phunware

Phunware Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Multiscreen-as-a-Service (Maas) and Data-as-a-Service (DaaS) enterprise software platform for mobile devices. Its platform enables brands to engage, manage, and monetize their mobile application portfolios. The company offers Cloud-Based Mobile Software Development Kits (SDKs), which include location-based services, mobile engagement, content management, messaging, advertising, and analytics; and mobile application framework of pre-integrated iOS and Android software modules for building in-house or channel-based mobile application solutions.

