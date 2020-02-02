Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) Stock Price Up 7.2%

Phunware Inc (NASDAQ:PHUN)’s stock price was up 7.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.90 and last traded at $0.89, approximately 337,223 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 355,253 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.83.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Phunware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.15 and its 200 day moving average is $1.45.

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.64 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phunware in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Phunware by 59.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 22,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 8,330 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Phunware in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Phunware by 649.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 43,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Phunware by 1,049.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 58,686 shares during the last quarter. 21.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN)

Phunware Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Multiscreen-as-a-Service (Maas) and Data-as-a-Service (DaaS) enterprise software platform for mobile devices. Its platform enables brands to engage, manage, and monetize their mobile application portfolios. The company offers Cloud-Based Mobile Software Development Kits (SDKs), which include location-based services, mobile engagement, content management, messaging, advertising, and analytics; and mobile application framework of pre-integrated iOS and Android software modules for building in-house or channel-based mobile application solutions.

