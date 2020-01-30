Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $19.76

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $19.76 and last traded at $19.71, with a volume of 28100 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.53.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DOC. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.52.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.86 and its 200 day moving average is $18.06.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $107.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.01 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.79% and a net margin of 10.61%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.19%.

In other Physicians Realty Trust news, CEO John T. Thomas sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total transaction of $93,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John W. Lucey purchased 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.96 per share, for a total transaction of $52,084.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 10,253 shares of company stock valued at $187,926 and have sold 15,000 shares valued at $280,500. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DOC. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Physicians Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the third quarter worth $32,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 47.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 529.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

