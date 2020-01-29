Pi Financial Analysts Give Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN) a C$9.00 Price Target

Pi Financial set a C$9.00 price target on Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN) in a research note released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of CVE:BLN opened at C$6.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 3.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.59 million and a PE ratio of -32.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$6.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.99. Blackline Safety has a 1 year low of C$5.01 and a 1 year high of C$6.74.

About Blackline Safety

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets products and services for worker safety monitoring in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers G7c, a safety monitoring device for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety monitoring device for remote locations that are not covered by 3G wireless; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring, single-gas cartridge for gas detection scenarios requiring only a single sensor, and multi-gas diffusion and pump cartridges for gas detection scenarios requiring up to five sensors; G7 Bridge, a portable satellite base station for remote locations, communicates with G7x; and G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices periodically while also offering frequent testing to prove that gas sensors are fully functional.

