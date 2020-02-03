Pi Financial Increases Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN) Price Target to C$11.50

Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN) had its price objective increased by Pi Financial from C$9.00 to C$11.50 in a research note released on Sunday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$10.00 price objective on Blackline Safety and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday.

CVE:BLN remained flat at $C$7.10 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,850. Blackline Safety has a 52-week low of C$5.01 and a 52-week high of C$7.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $338.07 million and a PE ratio of -34.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$6.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 3.74.

About Blackline Safety

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets products and services for worker safety monitoring in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers G7c, a safety monitoring device for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety monitoring device for remote locations that are not covered by 3G wireless; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring, single-gas cartridge for gas detection scenarios requiring only a single sensor, and multi-gas diffusion and pump cartridges for gas detection scenarios requiring up to five sensors; G7 Bridge, a portable satellite base station for remote locations, communicates with G7x; and G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices periodically while also offering frequent testing to prove that gas sensors are fully functional.

