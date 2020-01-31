Pi Financial Reiterates “C$1.55” Price Target for Troilus Gold (CVE:TLG)

Troilus Gold (CVE:TLG) has been assigned a C$1.55 price target by analysts at Pi Financial in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial set a C$1.50 target price on Troilus Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Laurentian set a C$2.00 price objective on Troilus Gold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th.

Troilus Gold has a 52-week low of C$0.70 and a 52-week high of C$0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 7.28 and a current ratio of 7.43.

About Troilus Gold

Troilus Gold Corp., a development-stage mineral exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. It owns 100% interest in the Troilus project covering an area of 4,718.6 ha located to the northwest of the Val-d'Or district in Quebec.

