Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Piedmont Lithium from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th.

NASDAQ PLL traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $8.37. The stock had a trading volume of 9,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,295. Piedmont Lithium has a 12-month low of $6.05 and a 12-month high of $14.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.21. The stock has a market cap of $55.84 million, a P/E ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 1.62.

Piedmont Lithium Company Profile

Piedmont Lithium Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Piedmont lithium project covering a landholding of 1,092 acres in the Carolina Lithium Belt, North Carolina. The company was formerly known as WCP Resources Limited and changed its name to Piedmont Lithium Limited in August 2017.

