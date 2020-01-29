Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) Price Target Raised to $9.00

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) had its target price upped by HC Wainwright from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, ValuEngine cut Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $5.83.

PIRS stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.36. The company had a trading volume of 344,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,964. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.02. The company has a market capitalization of $177.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 1.28. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.44 and a 52 week high of $6.04.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.18. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 132.02% and a negative net margin of 107.24%. The firm had revenue of $15.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pieris Pharmaceuticals will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,011,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 1,691.9% in the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 179,191 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 169,191 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 159,590 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 22,124 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 139,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 34,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 95,773 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. 52.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pieris Pharmaceuticals

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs in the United States. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)