Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) to report earnings per share of $0.22 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Pilgrim’s Pride’s earnings. Pilgrim’s Pride posted earnings of $0.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 144.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Pilgrim’s Pride will report full year earnings of $1.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.78. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.62. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Pilgrim’s Pride.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 17.87%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Pilgrim’s Pride’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PPC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Pilgrim’s Pride from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America started coverage on Pilgrim’s Pride in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stephens downgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.17.

Shares of PPC traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.72. 1,018,788 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 728,891. Pilgrim’s Pride has a fifty-two week low of $18.82 and a fifty-two week high of $33.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride in the third quarter worth $77,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride in the second quarter worth $82,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride in the third quarter valued at $154,000. Institutional investors own 20.59% of the company’s stock.

About Pilgrim’s Pride

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Mexico. The company offers fresh chicken products, including pre-marinated or non-marinated refrigerated (nonfrozen) whole or cut-up chicken; and prepackaged case-ready chicken, such as whole chickens and chicken parts.

