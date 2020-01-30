Pilgrim’s Pride Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:PPC)

Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders purchased 1,260 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,365% compared to the average volume of 86 put options.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 185.3% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 194,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,351,000 after purchasing an additional 126,090 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 427.8% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 57,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 46,200 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 133.4% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 13,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PPC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stephens downgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Bank of America started coverage on Pilgrim’s Pride in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pilgrim’s Pride has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.17.

Shares of PPC stock opened at $27.52 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.30. Pilgrim’s Pride has a twelve month low of $19.30 and a twelve month high of $33.67. The company has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pilgrim’s Pride will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pilgrim’s Pride Company Profile

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Mexico. The company offers fresh chicken products, including pre-marinated or non-marinated refrigerated (nonfrozen) whole or cut-up chicken; and prepackaged case-ready chicken, such as whole chickens and chicken parts.

