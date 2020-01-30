Pinduoduo Inc (NASDAQ:PDD) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Pinduoduo Inc (NASDAQ:PDD) will report earnings per share of ($0.22) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Pinduoduo’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.27) and the highest is ($0.18). Pinduoduo posted earnings of ($0.24) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pinduoduo will report full year earnings of ($0.87) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to ($0.75). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to $0.04. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Pinduoduo.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The company reported ($1.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($1.33). Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 30.59% and a negative return on equity of 32.14%. The business had revenue of $7.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.68) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 122.8% on a year-over-year basis.

PDD has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Pinduoduo from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (down from $34.00) on shares of Pinduoduo in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Pinduoduo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.51.

Shares of NASDAQ PDD opened at $36.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Pinduoduo has a 12 month low of $18.46 and a 12 month high of $45.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.56. The stock has a market cap of $41.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.50 and a beta of 1.30.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new stake in Pinduoduo in the 3rd quarter worth $22,773,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Pinduoduo by 520.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 519,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,750,000 after acquiring an additional 643,591 shares in the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pinduoduo in the 2nd quarter worth $11,125,000. Barings LLC increased its holdings in Pinduoduo by 72.5% in the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,206,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,884,000 after acquiring an additional 507,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its holdings in Pinduoduo by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 3,901,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,697,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. 15.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinduoduo Company Profile

Pinduoduo Inc operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It also operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of priced merchandise. The company was formerly known as Walnut Street Group Holding Limited and changed its name to Pinduoduo Inc in July 2018. Pinduoduo Inc was founded in 2015 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

