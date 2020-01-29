Pinduoduo Inc (NASDAQ:PDD) Receives $38.90 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Pinduoduo Inc (NASDAQ:PDD) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.90.

PDD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Pinduoduo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.50 target price for the company in a research report on Sunday, January 5th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Pinduoduo from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on Pinduoduo in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company.

Shares of Pinduoduo stock opened at $36.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.11 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.48. Pinduoduo has a 12-month low of $18.46 and a 12-month high of $45.25.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The company reported ($1.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($1.33). The company had revenue of $7.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 32.14% and a negative net margin of 30.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.68) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinduoduo will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PDD. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in Pinduoduo in the fourth quarter worth $104,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Pinduoduo in the third quarter worth $130,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Pinduoduo by 24.9% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Pinduoduo in the third quarter worth $247,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Pinduoduo in the third quarter worth $310,000. 15.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pinduoduo

Pinduoduo Inc operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It also operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of priced merchandise. The company was formerly known as Walnut Street Group Holding Limited and changed its name to Pinduoduo Inc in July 2018. Pinduoduo Inc was founded in 2015 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

