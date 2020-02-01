Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) Shares Gap Down to $36.74

Pinduoduo Inc (NASDAQ:PDD) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $37.83, but opened at $36.74. Pinduoduo shares last traded at $35.93, with a volume of 7,185,700 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PDD shares. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Pinduoduo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Sunday, January 5th. Finally, Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target (down from $34.00) on shares of Pinduoduo in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinduoduo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.51.

The firm has a market cap of $39.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.69 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.81.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The company reported ($1.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($1.33). The company had revenue of $7.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 32.14% and a negative net margin of 30.59%. The business’s revenue was up 122.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.68) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Pinduoduo Inc will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Pinduoduo in the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Pinduoduo by 191.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 49,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 32,317 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Pinduoduo by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 254,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,637,000 after acquiring an additional 50,206 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Pinduoduo in the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its position in Pinduoduo by 36.0% in the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 14,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 3,819 shares during the period. 15.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinduoduo Company Profile (NASDAQ:PDD)

Pinduoduo Inc operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It also operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of priced merchandise. The company was formerly known as Walnut Street Group Holding Limited and changed its name to Pinduoduo Inc in July 2018. Pinduoduo Inc was founded in 2015 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

