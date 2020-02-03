PING AN INS GRP/S (OTCMKTS:PNGAY) Upgraded to Sell by ValuEngine

PING AN INS GRP/S (OTCMKTS:PNGAY) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PING AN INS GRP/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

PNGAY stock traded down $0.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.67. 505,604 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,948. The company has a market cap of $207.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.42. PING AN INS GRP/S has a 52-week low of $19.32 and a 52-week high of $25.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.58.

PING AN INS GRP/S Company Profile

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. provides various financial products and services focusing on insurance, banking, asset management, and fintech and healthtech businesses in China. The company's Life and Health Insurance segment offers term, whole-life, endowment, annuity, investment-linked, universal life, and health care and medical insurance to individual and corporate customers.

Further Reading: The limitations of an equal weight rating

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.