Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) PT Raised to $32.00

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) had its price target hoisted by Citigroup from $26.00 to $32.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

PING has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Ping Identity to $23.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ping Identity from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Ping Identity in a report on Monday, October 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Ping Identity in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Ping Identity in a report on Monday, October 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Ping Identity currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.27.

NYSE PING opened at $24.35 on Tuesday. Ping Identity has a 52 week low of $15.22 and a 52 week high of $28.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.42.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $61.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.12 million. Equities analysts forecast that Ping Identity will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ping Identity during the 3rd quarter worth $1,093,089,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Ping Identity during the 3rd quarter worth $9,488,000. Taylor Wealth Management Partners acquired a new stake in Ping Identity during the 3rd quarter worth $843,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ping Identity during the 3rd quarter worth $789,000. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new stake in Ping Identity during the 4th quarter worth $912,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.28% of the company’s stock.

About Ping Identity

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates an Intelligent Identity platform, which offers secure access to any service, application, or application programming interface (API) to customers, employees, partners, and the Internet of Things.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/TSX Index?