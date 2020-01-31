Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,740,000 shares, a decline of 15.5% from the December 31st total of 2,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 337,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.2 days. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PNFP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. BidaskClub cut shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.40.

Pinnacle Financial Partners stock traded up $0.98 during trading on Thursday, reaching $60.10. The company had a trading volume of 218,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,775. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.90. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 1-year low of $50.51 and a 1-year high of $65.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.01. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 30.10% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The firm had revenue of $253.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.92%.

In other news, Chairman Richard D. Callicutt II sold 3,159 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $189,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 112,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,758,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald L. Samuel sold 500 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.46, for a total transaction of $32,230.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,300,480.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,571,938. Insiders own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 119,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,778,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. 78.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

