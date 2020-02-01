Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) PT Lowered to $30.00

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its price target reduced by Citigroup from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PINS. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on Pinterest in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Pinterest from $36.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. DA Davidson upgraded Pinterest from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Pinterest from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Pinterest from $34.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.00.

NYSE:PINS traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $22.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,295,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,319,033. Pinterest has a 12-month low of $17.39 and a 12-month high of $36.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 13.75 and a quick ratio of 13.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.95.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $279.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.09 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Pinterest will post -3.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Pinterest news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 65,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.37, for a total transaction of $1,341,018.21. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 368,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,498,421.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 66,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total value of $1,319,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,319,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 482,249 shares of company stock worth $9,437,720.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 376.0% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 145.3% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 21.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc provides a visual discovery engine that helps users to discover ideas for various projects and interests worldwide. Its platform allows users to discover ideas for daily activities, remodeling a house or training for a marathon, ongoing passions, and planning a wedding or a dream vacation.

