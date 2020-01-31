Pioneer Bankshares (OTCMKTS:PNBI) Trading Up 0%

Pioneer Bankshares Inc. (OTCMKTS:PNBI)’s stock price were up 0% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $28.86 and last traded at $28.86, approximately 178 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 189 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.85.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.41.

About Pioneer Bankshares (OTCMKTS:PNBI)

Pioneer Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pioneer Bank, Inc that provides various banking and related financial services in Virginia. The company offers various deposit products, which include business and personal checking accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

