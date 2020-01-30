Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Argus

Argus began coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $165.00 target price on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $154.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $142.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Howard Weil started coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a sector perform rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $168.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $179.06.

Shares of PXD stock opened at $140.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.63, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $147.30 and a 200-day moving average of $134.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $114.79 and a 1-year high of $178.22.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.03). Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 7.88%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 27.89%.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.90, for a total value of $267,800.00. Also, CAO Margaret Montemayor sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.90, for a total transaction of $160,680.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,323 shares of company stock valued at $1,173,258. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PXD. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,003 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 11,202 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 85.0% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 370,712 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $56,115,000 after purchasing an additional 170,354 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 364,229 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $55,133,000 after purchasing an additional 20,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen Lawrence B raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Cohen Lawrence B now owns 11,596 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. 86.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

