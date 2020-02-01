Pioneering Technology (CVE:PTE) Stock Price Down 25%

Shares of Pioneering Technology Corp (CVE:PTE) traded down 25% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, 362,500 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 300% from the average session volume of 90,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.04.

Pioneering Technology Company Profile (CVE:PTE)

Pioneering Technology Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of cooking fire prevention solutions for residential and commercial markets in Canada and the United States. It provides SmartBurner, a cooking fire prevention solution; Safe-T-sensor, a solution to prevent microwave fires and false alarms; SMARTRange, a cooking fire solution for glass top electric ranges; and SmartElement, a cooking system to prevent stovetop cooking fires on electric coiled stoves.

