Piper Sandler Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Facebook in a report released on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Olson now anticipates that the social networking company will earn $1.86 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.99. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Facebook’s Q2 2020 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.50 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $8.51 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $2.25 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.49 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.58 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.07 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $10.39 EPS.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.90 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 20.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.38 EPS.

FB has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Facebook from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 23rd. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Facebook in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, December 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.29.

FB opened at $201.91 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $211.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $575.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66. Facebook has a one year low of $145.70 and a one year high of $224.20.

In other Facebook news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.58, for a total value of $224,991.14. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,505 shares in the company, valued at $298,862.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 139,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.40, for a total transaction of $27,336,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 407,258 shares of company stock valued at $78,808,199 over the last three months. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morse Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Facebook by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 44,608 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $9,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO increased its position in shares of Facebook by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 136,178 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,950,000 after acquiring an additional 6,278 shares during the period. Simmons Bank increased its position in shares of Facebook by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 15,765 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Facebook by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 70,022 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $14,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares during the period. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its position in shares of Facebook by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 11,580 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.86% of the company’s stock.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Further Reading: Quiet Period