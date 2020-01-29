Piper Sandler Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE)

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler dropped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cadence Bancorp in a research report issued on Thursday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.75 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.80.

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.05). Cadence Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 20.38%. The company had revenue of $194.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CADE. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Cadence Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cadence Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $16.50 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut Cadence Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $16.50 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine raised Cadence Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James cut Cadence Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.25.

Shares of Cadence Bancorp stock opened at $15.86 on Monday. Cadence Bancorp has a one year low of $14.66 and a one year high of $23.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.59 and its 200 day moving average is $16.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Cadence Bancorp by 65.6% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $50,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $63,000. 99.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cadence Bancorp news, Director Joseph W. Evans purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.49 per share, with a total value of $329,800.00. 3.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

