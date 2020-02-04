Piper Sandler Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Kimco Realty in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.40 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.39. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Kimco Realty’s FY2021 earnings at $1.59 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Kimco Realty from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Scotiabank upgraded Kimco Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Kimco Realty from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Kimco Realty in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.97.

Shares of KIM stock opened at $19.18 on Monday. Kimco Realty has a 1 year low of $16.88 and a 1 year high of $21.86. The stock has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.11 and its 200-day moving average is $20.10.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). Kimco Realty had a net margin of 33.95% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The firm had revenue of $291.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.24%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 429.5% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 13,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 11,090 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 114,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,370,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 597,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,371,000 after acquiring an additional 24,697 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,253,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,675,000 after acquiring an additional 172,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,429,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287,312 shares in the last quarter. 89.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

