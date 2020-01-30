Piper Sandler Begins Coverage on American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB)

Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on AMRB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American River Bankshares from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of American River Bankshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th.

American River Bankshares stock opened at $14.93 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.74 million, a PE ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. American River Bankshares has a one year low of $11.66 and a one year high of $15.99.

American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). American River Bankshares had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 20.10%. The company had revenue of $6.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.50 million. On average, analysts forecast that American River Bankshares will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 28th. American River Bankshares’s payout ratio is 29.79%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in American River Bankshares in the second quarter valued at about $69,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in American River Bankshares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC grew its stake in American River Bankshares by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 22,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.16% of the company’s stock.

About American River Bankshares

American River Bankshares operates as the holding company for American River Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to small and middle-market businesses, and individuals. The company accepts checking and savings deposits; and offers money market deposit accounts and certificates of deposit.

