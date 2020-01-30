Piper Sandler Boosts First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Price Target to $33.00

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Piper Sandler from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the bank’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 23.13% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of First Internet Bancorp in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Hovde Group upgraded shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.50.

INBK stock opened at $26.80 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.13. First Internet Bancorp has a 12-month low of $17.56 and a 12-month high of $27.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.15. First Internet Bancorp had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The firm had revenue of $20.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.50 million. Equities analysts predict that First Internet Bancorp will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in First Internet Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $280,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 34,542 shares of the bank’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 25,448 shares of the bank’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Internet Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in First Internet Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $151,000. Institutional investors own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

About First Internet Bancorp

First Internet Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, brokered deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit.

