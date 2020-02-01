Piper Sandler Boosts Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target to $199.00

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $190.00 to $199.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the software giant’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.90% from the stock’s previous close. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Microsoft’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.47 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.68 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.68 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.23 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.89 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.40 EPS.

MSFT has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from to in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.73.

MSFT stock opened at $170.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.85. The stock has a market cap of $1,298.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.99. Microsoft has a 52 week low of $102.35 and a 52 week high of $174.05.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 41.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 2,500 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.01, for a total value of $360,025.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 118,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,129,125.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $5,250,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,364,074.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $5,971,425. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft during the third quarter worth $36,000. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the third quarter worth $37,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. increased its position in Microsoft by 48.9% during the second quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 521 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV increased its position in Microsoft by 69.1% during the fourth quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 531 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. 71.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

