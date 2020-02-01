Piper Sandler Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) – Analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Starbucks in a report released on Tuesday, January 28th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now expects that the coffee company will earn $0.81 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.82. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Starbucks’ FY2020 earnings at $2.97 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on SBUX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday. Weeden reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Starbucks from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Starbucks to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.24.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $84.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $99.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.40. Starbucks has a 52 week low of $67.08 and a 52 week high of $99.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.11 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 62.51% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,438 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 13,309 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,982 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Starbucks news, EVP Lucy Lee Helm sold 18,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total value of $1,679,717.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total value of $374,686.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,234 shares of company stock worth $2,227,343 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 5th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.95%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

