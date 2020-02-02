Piper Sandler Comments on Central Pacific Financial Corp.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:CPF)

Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Central Pacific Financial in a report released on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Deer now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.76 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.75. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Central Pacific Financial’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Central Pacific Financial had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 22.59%. The firm had revenue of $57.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.90 million.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Central Pacific Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:CPF opened at $27.73 on Friday. Central Pacific Financial has a 52-week low of $27.12 and a 52-week high of $30.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $786.89 million, a P/E ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Central Pacific Financial’s payout ratio is currently 45.32%.

In related news, Director John C. Dean sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.16, for a total value of $192,456.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,085.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John C. Dean sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.45, for a total value of $197,315.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,071.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock worth $590,436 in the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPF. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 670,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,085,000 after buying an additional 12,760 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 81.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 227,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,824,000 after buying an additional 102,085 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $284,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 23,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,384,000. Institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in Hawaii. The company operates in three segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. It offers various deposit products and services, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

